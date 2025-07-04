North Korean detained after crossing land border: Seoul military

SEOUL: A North Korean who crossed the heavily fortified land border into the South has been detained and taken into custody, Seoul's military said on Friday (Jul 4).

The North Korean managed to cross the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) in the midwestern part of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The MDL is the de facto border, which runs through the middle of the DMZ – the border area separating the two Koreas, which is one of the most heavily mined places on earth.

"The military identified the individual near the MDL, conducted tracking and surveillance," the JCS said in a statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It then "successfully carried out a standard guiding operation to secure custody," it added.

Seoul's military said "relevant authorities" will investigate the detailed circumstances of the incident.

North Koreans are typically handed over to Seoul's intelligence agency for screening when they arrive in the South.

The incident comes after a wooden boat carrying four North Koreans drifted into waters south of the de facto maritime border in May.

Another North Korean defected to the South across the de facto border in the Yellow Sea last year, arriving on Gyodong island off the peninsula's west coast near the border between the Koreas.