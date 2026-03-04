North Korea to elect delegates to legislative assembly

SEOUL: North Korea will choose delegates to its national assembly this month, following a recently held major gathering of its ruling party, state media said Wednesday (Mar 4).

Focus will be on whether leader Kim Jong Un will be named president, the top state post, long reserved for founder and Kim's late grandfather Kim Il Sung.

The election of delegates to the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) will take place Mar 15, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing a decision by the parliamentary standing committee.

It comes after the once-every-five-years summit of the ruling Workers' Party, a gathering that directs state efforts on everything from diplomacy to war planning.

Kim has repeatedly vowed to define South Korea as a "hostile" separate state and codify the concept in law.

He described Seoul's latest peace efforts as a "clumsy deceptive farce and a poor work".