SEOUL: North Korea's foreign ministry ordered the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office to leave the country within 48 hours, state media said on Wednesday (Nov 25), a day after Pyongyang threatened to shut the newly opened office in retaliation for Swiss sanctions.

Switzerland is one of the few Western countries to maintain dialogue with Pyongyang and the rebuke comes just weeks after the Swiss foreign minister visited North Korea, where he discussed normalising relations.

The Swiss diplomatic office reports to the Swiss embassy in the Chinese capital Beijing, which handles diplomatic and consular relations with North Korea.

"The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said.

Pak Hyon Su, director general of the European Department of the North Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Sylvain Astier, the head of the office and "and handed him a memorandum of the DPRK Foreign Ministry urging the closure of the office," it added.

The KCNA report went on to say Pyongyang required Astier to leave North Korea "in connection with the Swiss authorities' open hostile act of putting the DPRK's Songdowon International Children's Camp on the sanctions target list".

On Tuesday, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader threatened to close Switzerland's diplomatic office, denouncing new Swiss sanctions on a camp in the North Korean city of Wonsan attended by Chinese and Russian children.

The Songdowon International Children's Camp has been accused of helping to indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from Russian-occupied territories.