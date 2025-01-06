Logo
East Asia

North Korea fires ballistic missile as Blinken visits Seoul
North Korea fires ballistic missile as Blinken visits Seoul

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspecting the test firing of a new tactical ballistic missile, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Sep 18, 2024. (File photo: AFP/KCNA/KNS/STR)

06 Jan 2025 12:03PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2025 12:16PM)
SEOUL: North Korea fired a ballistic missile out to sea off its east coast on Monday (Jan 6), coinciding with a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Seoul during a period of political turmoil in South Korea.

South Korea's military confirmed the launch while Japan's coast guard also said a projectile believed to be a North Korea-fired missile had fallen.

Earlier on Monday, Blinken met with South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok and emphasised Washington's "unwavering" defence commitment to the country and called for close diplomatic and security communication to deter against possible North Korean provocations, according to an official readout.

Choi is standing in for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol whose Dec 3 declaration of martial law stunned the country and led to his suspension from duties on Dec 14.

Monday's launch was Pyongyang's first since Nov 5 when it fired at least seven short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.

Source: Reuters/lh

