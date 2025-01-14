North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles before Trump return

SEOUL: North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea Tuesday (Jan 14), according to Seoul's military, in what experts said could be a message to US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

The launch came as Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya visited South Korea for a series of meetings with top officials, with the Asian neighbours seeking to boost bilateral ties before Trump returns to office next week.

"The South Korean military detected several short-range ballistic missiles fired into the East Sea," Seoul's military said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

South Korean and US intelligence agencies had monitored Pyongyang's launch preparations, the military said, with Seoul maintaining "full readiness" and sharing information with Washington and Tokyo.

Tuesday's launch took place around 9.30am near North Korea's Ganggye area, with the missiles flying 250km before landing in the sea, according to the military.

The United States Indo-Pacific Command condemned the test, calling on North Korea "to refrain from further unlawful and destabilising acts".

Seoul's acting president Choi Sang-mok also slammed the launch, saying it violated UN Security Council resolutions.

"Seoul will respond more strongly to North Korea's provocations based on its strong security posture and alliance with the US," he said.

Experts said the latest launch could be intended as a message to the incoming US president.

"It may indicate an intention to put pressure ahead of the Trump administration's second term," said Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

SECOND TEST THIS MONTH

Ahn Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, told AFP the test launch "appears to be an intention to assert presence ahead of the Trump administration".

He said it could also be aimed at "destabilising South Korea during Seoul's own period of turmoil", as suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial started on Tuesday over his failed martial law bid.