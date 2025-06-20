North Korea flag disrupts South Korea church livestream in 'hacking incident'

SEOUL: One of South Korea's largest megachurches said on Friday (Jun 20) its YouTube worship service was briefly hacked during a live broadcast to display the North Korean flag, with a government agency saying it was checking the details.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning, when the livestream of the service by the Onnuri Church was abruptly filled with the North Korean flag, accompanied by what appeared to be Pyongyang's propaganda music.

The flag was displayed for about 20 seconds, a church official told AFP, adding that the incident had been reported to the police.

"During the early morning worship service on Jun 18, an unexpected video was broadcast due to a hacking incident," the church said in a separate statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We are currently conducting an urgent investigation into the cause of the incident and will take appropriate measures as soon as the situation is clarified."

South Korea's state-run Korea Internet & Security Agency told AFP it was "looking into the case".