Ukraine names generals with North Korean troops in Russia

Ukraine's government has named three North Korean generals it says are accompanying the thousands of Korean People's Army (KPA) troops deployed to Russia in aid of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

In a statement to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday (Oct 30), Ukraine's delegation said the three generals are among at least 500 North Korean officers sent to Russia.

Plans call for the North Korean troops to be formed into at least five formations of 2,000 to 3,000 soldiers each, and integrated into Russian units to conceal their presence, the statement said.

Russia has not denied the involvement of North Korean troops in the war, which it has been waging in Ukraine since February 2022.

After an initial denial, North Korea has also since defended the idea of deploying troops as in line with international law.

At the same Security Council meeting, Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia said Russia's military interaction with North Korea does not violate international law and that Moscow has the right to seek aid from its partners.