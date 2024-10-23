Logo
East Asia

North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for Ukraine war, South Korean lawmakers say
North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for Ukraine war, South Korean lawmakers say

A TV screen shows an image of soldiers believed to be from North Korea stand in line to receive supplies from Russia during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct 21, 2024. (Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon)

23 Oct 2024 05:32PM
SEOUL: North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday (Oct 23) after being briefed by the national intelligence agency, twice the amount of a previous estimate.

Pyongyang had promised to provide a total around 10,000 troops, and their deployment was expected to be completed by December, the lawmakers told journalists.

Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied reports about North Korean soldiers heading to the battlefield which have also been made by Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies on Tuesday to respond to evidence of North Korean involvement in Russia's war.

A top US diplomat said on Monday that Washington was consulting with its allies on the implications of North Korean involvement and added that such a development would be a "dangerous and highly concerning development" if true.

Seoul's National Intelligence Service said on Friday the North had sent around 1,500 soldiers to Russia by ship. 

Source: Reuters/ec

