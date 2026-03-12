North Korea unveils image of leader's daughter firing pistol

SEOUL: North Korea released an image on Thursday (Mar 12) of leader Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter firing a pistol, weeks after photos showed her shooting a rifle - once again stoking speculation she is being groomed as heir.

Kim's teenage daughter Ju Ae featured prominently in state photos published to mark the closing stages of the nuclear-armed country's key ruling Workers' Party congress last month.

She has long been seen as next in line to rule the country, a perception stoked by a string of recent high-profile outings, as well as a rare image released late last month of her firing a rifle at a shooting range.