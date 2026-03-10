Logo
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong says joint US-South Korea drills to harm regional stability
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, delivers a speech during a national meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Aug 10, 2022. (File photo: AP/Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service)

10 Mar 2026 09:12AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2026 09:15AM)
SEOUL: North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said US-South Korea military drills that began this week were a "provocative and aggressive war rehearsal" that would harm regional stability, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday (Mar 10).

The annual Freedom Shield military exercises revealed the allies' "habitual hostile policy" toward North Korea and "will further destroy regional stability", Kim said in a statement.

Kim described the drills in South Korea as involving more than 18,000 South Korean and US forces and being staged "day and night across the territorial ground, sea, air, outer space and cyberspace" of North Korea.

South Korea and the United States have said the drills, which run from Mar 9 to Mar 19, were "defensive in nature" and would incorporate deterrence scenarios related to North Korea's nuclear weapons.

The exercise will also serve as an opportunity to support ongoing preparations for the transfer of US wartime operational control to South Korea, officials from both countries have said.

South Korea aimed to complete the handover of military command from the US before President Lee Jae Myung's term ends in 2030.

The drills come a month after Kim Jong Un said at North Korea's ruling Party Congress that he would focus on expanding his country's nuclear arsenal.

Source: Reuters/co

