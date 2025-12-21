Logo
Logo

East Asia

North Korea's KCNA: Japan's ambition for nuclear weapons should be curbed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

North Korea's KCNA: Japan's ambition for nuclear weapons should be curbed

Japan is showing the intention to possess nuclear weapons explicitly by saying it needs to review the three non-nuclear principles, read a North Korean state media report on Sunday (Dec 21).

North Korea's KCNA: Japan's ambition for nuclear weapons should be curbed

In this picture released by North Korean state media on Dec 12, Kim Jong Un presides over the 13th plenary meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang. (KCNA via REUTERS)

21 Dec 2025 10:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea said Japan's ambition for possession of nuclear weapons should be "thoroughly curbed," state media KCNA reported on Sunday (Dec 21).

Japan is showing the intention to possess nuclear weapons explicitly by saying it needs to review the three non-nuclear principles, KCNA said citing a commentary of North Korea's foreign-policy official.

Japan began making such comments actively as soon as the United States approved a request from South Korea for building a nuclear submarine, the media said.

In October, US President Donald Trump said he has given South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, after his visit to the Asian ally for a summit on trade deala with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Source: Reuters/ht

Related Topics

North Korea Japan Nuclear power Kim Jong Un
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement