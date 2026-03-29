North Korea’s Kim oversees test of high-thrust engine: KCNA

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a ground test of an upgraded solid-fuel rocket engine, state media reported on Sunday (Mar 29), in the latest sign of Pyongyang’s push to enhance its strategic weapons arsenal.

Solid-fuel engines enable faster missile launches as they require little preparation before ignition and defence experts believe North Korea is planning to use them for the intercontinental ballistic missiles it is developing.

The test of the solid-fuel engine made of composite carbon fibre material, was “part of the national defence development plan in the period of the new five-year plan”, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Pursuing such high-thrust engines “conforms with the national strategy and the military demand for modernising the strategic forces”, Mr Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA, which did not disclose the date or location of the test.

The latest engine being tested produced a higher thrust of 2,500 kilonewtons, KCNA reported.

The development demonstrates North Korea’s “resolve to acquire missiles capable of hitting targets around the globe”, Dr Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP.

“Given the increased maximum thrust, this indicates its intention to possess ICBMs with global strike range, as well as the ability to overwhelm missile defence systems,” he added.

It was the first officially confirmed high-thrust solid-fuel engine test since September 2025, when state media said an engine generated a maximum thrust of 1,971 kilonewtons.