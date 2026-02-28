North Korea unveils image of leader's daughter firing rifle

SEOUL: North Korea released a rare image on Saturday (Feb 28) of leader Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter firing a rifle at a shooting range, adding to speculation that she is being groomed as his successor.

Kim's daughter Ju Ae has long been seen as the next in line to rule the secretive, nuclear-armed state, and took part in a string of recent high-profile outings, including this week's military parade marking the closing stages of North Korea's key party congress.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released a photo of Ju Ae shooting a rifle at an outdoor shooting range, peering through a rifle scope with her finger on the trigger, smoke rising from the barrel.

She was wearing what appeared to be a leather jacket, a garment often worn by both her and her father at major political events, symbolising authority and legitimacy.