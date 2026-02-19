North Korea's Kim Jong Un says new military goals to be set at party congress

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said new military and construction goals will be set during a key party congress this month, state media KCNA said on Thursday (Feb 19).

Kim attended a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the gifting of 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers to the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party. Fifty such launchers were gifted by North Korean munitions workers, KCNA said.

The ceremony happened on the same day as a groundbreaking for a new construction project in the Hwasong District of Pyongyang.

Kim said the rocket launchers have "virtually no difference from a high-precision ballistic missile in terms of precision and power", adding they are "appropriate for a special attack, that is, for accomplishing a strategic mission" and they incorporate "AI technology and compound guidance system", according to KCNA.

Kim's mention of a "strategic mission" is seen as a reference to the launchers' ability to carry out a nuclear attack, Yonhap news agency said.

Kim has been touting the progress of various projects ahead of this month's Ninth Congress, the country's biggest political gathering that reviews performance, sets new policy goals and can bring leadership change.

"The Ninth Congress of our Party will declare the next phase of self-reliant defence's initiative and goal," said Kim in the speech during the rocket launcher ceremony, according to KCNA.

"The project of constantly renewing our military capabilities that can strongly subdue any threats and challenges from outside forces will accelerate."

The Ninth Congress may start as soon as Thursday or Friday this week, according to Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.