North Korea leader's sister promoted at party congress

SEOUL: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been given a promotion in the ruling party structure during a rare party congress, state media said on Tuesday (Feb 24).

The Workers' Party Central Committee on Monday named Kim Yo Jong - previously a deputy department director - as a full department director, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said.

Thousands of party elites have packed the capital Pyongyang for a once-in-five-years summit of the ruling Workers' Party, a gathering that directs state efforts on everything from diplomacy to war planning.

The congress offers a rare glimpse into the political workings of reclusive North Korea, and is widely seen as a forum for Kim to flex his grip on power.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Kim Yo Jong has long been among her brother's closest lieutenants and one of the most influential women in the isolated regime.

Born in the late 1980s, according to the South Korean government, she is one of three children born to Kim's father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, and his third known partner, former dancer Ko Yong Hui.

She was educated in Switzerland alongside her brother and rose rapidly up the ranks once he inherited power after their father's death in 2011.

Leader Kim is expected to unveil the next phase in North Korea's nuclear weapons programme later in the days-long congress.