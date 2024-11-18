North Korea's Kim slams US, West over Ukraine

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the United States and the West are using the Ukrainian military as "shock troops" to fight Russia and risk triggering a global conflict, state media reported on Monday (Nov 18).

Seoul and Washington have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying Kim was eager for Moscow's advanced technology, plus battle experience for his troops, in return.

Pyongyang has denied the deployment, and Kim did not mention it in a speech to battalion commanders carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The US and the West are using the conflict in Ukraine to "expand the scope of their military interventions globally", Kim said.

They are also trying to "enhance their combat experience, with Ukraine being used as shock troops" against Russia, he said.

Washington's "continuing military assistance to Ukraine ... raises the concern of World War III," he said.