SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would seek to expand its foreign relations while safeguarding its sovereignty, state media reported on Monday (Nov 23), days after rebuffing US President Donald Trump's push to meet.

Kim made the remarks at a ceremony to receive credentials from newly appointed ambassadors - including Russia's - in a rare departure from protocol, as the task has traditionally been performed by a senior official rather than Kim himself.

Pyongyang's diplomatic goal is to "expand and develop foreign relations under the ideals of independence, peace and friendship on the principle of defending the national sovereignty and security", Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The ceremony followed Trump's unsuccessful attempts to arrange a meeting with Kim during his visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit last week.

Trump left Asia Thursday after a landmark summit with the Chinese and Russian presidents, without meeting Kim, as Trump had suggested he might.

"The world is now witnessing an unstable security crisis and political and economic chaos round the globe," Kim said at the ceremony, without elaborating.

"The present international situation is bringing about a significant change in our understanding of national sovereignty and security," he added.

"The DPRK neither pursues supremacy nor expansion," he said, using the initials of the North's official name.