SEOUL: US President Donald Trump knocked repeatedly at Pyongyang's door this week for a meeting with Kim Jong Un, but the North Korean leader was out at a ski resort, a sacred mountain and then a naval university.

Trump finally left Asia late on Thursday (Nov 19) after a landmark trilateral with China and Russia's presidents, but without a meeting with Kim.

AFP looks at what the missed encounter means:

Roles reversed

Trump met Kim three times during his first White House term.

Their previous summits, including in Hanoi in 2019, aimed to curb Pyongyang's nuclear programme but failed to produce a deal.

Kim left Hanoi empty-handed after the talks collapsed, making a 60-hour train journey home.

Since Trump's return to the White House, the US leader has repeatedly floated a new meeting with Kim.

Trump reached out to Pyongyang ahead of his Asia tour last year, even describing North Korea as "sort of a nuclear power", but received no response.

In March, South Korea's then-prime minister Kim Min-seok said that Trump thought a meeting with Kim would be "good".

Trump raised the prospect of another meeting as he travelled to Asia this week for several summits, but Kim remained silent.