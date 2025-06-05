North Korea's Kim vows 'unconditional support' for Russia's war in Ukraine

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to "unconditionally support" Russia in all areas including in its war in Ukraine, Pyongyang's state media said on Thursday (Jun 5).

North Korea has become one of Moscow's main allies during its more than three-year Ukraine offensive, sending thousands of troops to help the Kremlin oust Ukrainian forces from Russia's Kursk border region.

Meeting top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, Kim said that Pyongyang would "unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies in all the crucial international political issues including the Ukrainian issue", the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim "expressed expectation and conviction that Russia would, as ever, surely win victory in the sacred cause of justice", KCNA said.

The two sides agreed to "continue to dynamically expand" relations, the state news agency reported.

Russia and North Korea signed a sweeping military deal last year, including a mutual defence clause, during a rare visit by Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the nuclear-armed North.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded fighting for Russia, according to South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun, citing the country's intelligence service.

North Korea in April confirmed for the first time that it had deployed troops to Russia to support Moscow's war in Ukraine – and admitted that its troops had been killed in combat.

South Korea has also accused the nuclear-armed North of sending container-loads of weapons, including missiles, to help Russia's war effort.

The visit was Shoigu's second to Pyongyang in less than three months.