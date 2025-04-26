North Korea launches new destroyer

SEOUL: North Korea has unveiled a new warship it claims is a destroyer armed with the "most powerful weapons", at a launch ceremony attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said on Saturday (Apr 26).

The announcement comes about a month after Kim oversaw the test of new suicide and reconnaissance drones featuring AI technology, adding to concerns over North Korea's deepening military cooperation with Moscow.

The warship, named "Choe Hyon" after a deceased North Korean anti-Japanese fighter, is a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel that took more than a year to build, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.

Given its size, experts believe the ship can carry both ship-to-surface and ship-to-air missiles, with specialist outlet NK News reporting it is "likely to be equipped with short-range tactical nuclear missiles".

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The North Korean navy can now serve as a "core service for national defence and a component of nuclear war deterrent", Kim said, according to KCNA, adding that the ship will "enter into operation early next year".

He also accused Washington of "conducting aggressive exercises that simulate nuclear strikes against" the North through its joint-military operations with the South.

At the launch ceremony, held at the Nampho Dockyard on the country's west coast Friday, the warship "received the honour of being first reviewed" by Kim, it added.

NUCLEAR WEAPONS STATE

Images released by state media showed Kim, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, being enthusiastically welcomed by navy personnel in white uniforms in front of the new warship, with colourful confetti scattered across the ground.