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East Asia

North Korea launches unidentified projectile toward East Sea
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East Asia

North Korea launches unidentified projectile toward East Sea

North Korea launches unidentified projectile toward East Sea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission in North Korea, Jul 9, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. (Photo: KCNA via REUTERS)

12 Sep 2026 05:46AM
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North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's defense ministry said on Saturday (Sep 12).

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staffs analysing the projectile's specifications and range.

Last month, North Korea launched more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles and ordered its military to maintain full readiness during ongoing joint exercises with the United States.

The launch came as South Korea, Japan and the US concluded their joint military drills on Friday to test readiness against North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons threats.

Source: Reuters/fs

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