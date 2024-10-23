North Korean leader Kim inspects missile bases, ballistic weapons

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a strategic missile base, state media said on Wednesday (Oct 23), releasing images of him viewing transport and launch vehicles for the country's largest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic weapons.

Kim's tour comes days after South Korea's spy agency said Pyongyang had sent a "large-scale" troop deployment to Russia to fight against Ukraine, cementing Pyongyang's contentious military alliance with Moscow.

Kim "examined the readiness for action of strategic deterrence directly connected with the security of the country", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Images in state media showed Kim – wearing his customary black leather jacket – standing in front of massive Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles.

He was also pictured next to medium- to long-range hypersonic missiles, which are difficult to intercept due to their irregular flight paths.

Kim inspected "important functions and capabilities of launch-related facilities in the missile bases", KCNA said.

Kim hailed the country's missile force for its "pivotal role" in the country's war deterrence, saying it was a top priority.

He was accompanied by his powerful sister Kim Yo Jong and other military officials, according to KCNA.