North Korea signals little appetite for renewed US dialogue

SEOUL: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signalled little appetite for renewed dialogue with Washington, saying Pyongyang had "no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons".

Kim Yo Jong's comments appeared to dampen hopes of a meeting this month with US President Donald Trump, who has made several overtures towards her brother, Kim Jong Un.

The remarks came after the FBI attributed North Korea to the theft of more than US$6 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, allegations Kim Yo Jong had previously slammed as "a grave political provocation".

"It is our clear stand that we have no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons who refuse to abandon their policy of confrontation while talking about dialogue," she said, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The choice for peace includes dialogue of course, but this is not surely equated with national interests for us."

Kim Yo Jong accused Washington of pursuing an "invariable hostile policy" towards Pyongyang, citing the Binance allegations, US-South Korean military drills and American demands for North Korea's denuclearisation.