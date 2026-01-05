North Korea links missile launch to 'recent geopolitical crisis'

SEOUL: North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the Sunday (Jan 4) test-firing of hypersonic missiles in a drill made necessary by "the recent geopolitical crisis", state media quoted him as saying.

The report on Monday by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed and added details about North Korea's first missile launch of 2026, including that it employed a "cutting-edge" new weapon system using hypersonic missiles first tested in October.

Kim was not present for that launch, reports at the time said.

On Sunday, as he applauded the drill, the North Korean leader said that "important achievements have been recently made in putting our nuclear forces on a practical basis and preparing them for an actual war".

"Why it is necessary is exemplified by the recent geopolitical crisis and complicated international events," KCNA quoted him as saying.

North Korea on Sunday denounced the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a "serious encroachment of sovereignty", state media said.

The raid represents a nightmare scenario for North Korea's leadership, which has long accused Washington of seeking to remove it from power.

Pyongyang has for decades justified its nuclear and missile programmes as a deterrent against alleged regime change efforts by Washington.