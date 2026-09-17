IAEA members raise 'concern' over North Korea nuclear expansion

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog's members on Thursday (Sep 17) expressed "growing concern" about increased atomic activity in North Korea, including a recently reported "long-term plan to strengthen the national nuclear force".

In a resolution passed at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) annual conference, members noted an "increased level of activity at some of the DPRK's nuclear facilities and further development of the DPRK's nuclear programme", referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name.

Some 103 countries backed the motion, that was proposed by 61 members, with just six opposing it, including Russia and China. There were 14 abstentions.

The resolution said North Korea's nuclear activities "continue to be a cause of serious concern" and called on the government to "halt all such activities".

The IAEA's annual conference has repeatedly passed resolutions raising fears over the North's nuclear weapons programme.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, said on Thursday that the country's nuclear-armed status was "absolute", calling those hoping for its denuclearisation "idiots".

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, she said the "familiar silly talk" of efforts to denuclearise the North was expected at the IAEA conference.