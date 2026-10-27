North Korean artillery pointed south stirs concern at border observatory

GIMPO, South Korea: Visitors to a South Korean observatory that overlooks North Korea said on Tuesday (Oct 27) that the appearance of artillery pieces with their barrels pointed south on the border was worrying, as tensions between the two countries intensify.

The two Koreas have traded barbs and strengthened their postures along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating them since September, after a mine blast there wounded three South Korean soldiers. South Korea has demanded that North Korea apologise, while Pyongyang has accused Seoul of fabricating the incident.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, said last Thursday that Pyongyang would place loudspeakers that can blast anti-South Korean propaganda on standby along the entire border within days and had put unspecified new countermeasures on alert.

On Friday, South Korean media photographed an armoured vehicle in clear view near the frontier. By Monday, there were three with their gun barrels pointed south, according to a Reuters witness.

"I'd only seen on TV that North Korea had deployed 122mm artillery, but seeing the area in person makes me realise just how real the danger is," Jang Gil-seong, an 83-year-old war veteran who fought in the Vietnam War, said outside the Aegibong observatory, which overlooks North Korea's Kaephung county from about 1.4 km away.

"I'm really concerned about how much South Korea will need to do to prepare for and respond to this threat in the future."