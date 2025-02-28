North Korea reopens to tourists after 5 years, but Pyongyang remains closed

For Nicolas Pasquali, North Korea was the only country left on his checklist – until last Thursday (Feb 20).

The Argentine-Italian was among the first group of Western tourists to enter the hermit kingdom for the first time in five years. North Korea had been closed to foreign tourists since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing-based tour operators are the first to lead groups into the reclusive nation’s Rason Special Economic Zone, which borders Russia and China.

Pasquali told CNA: “I got a phone call saying, ‘Okay, North Korea is open. Are you coming?’ I said: ‘Boom, sure. I already have my backpack, my passport, some money with me’.

“When it’s your last country, you're excited; you're happy; you're emotional.”

The 32-year-old crossed the border from China's Yanji to North Korea’s Rason with 11 other tourists. By doing so, he has now visited every country in the world.

During his four days there, he was shown the special economic zone where there are schools, factories and breweries.

“They were kind of cautious with us, taking care of us. They were concerned about how we were going to behave,” he added.

“So if we did something wrong, (there is a) high chance that they will ban any foreign tourists after us because of this reason.”