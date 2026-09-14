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North Korea says it conducted 'firepower attack drill'
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East Asia

North Korea says it conducted 'firepower attack drill'

North Korea says it conducted 'firepower attack drill'

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, Jul 19, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

14 Sep 2026 06:52AM
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SEOUL: North Korea has conducted a "firepower attack drill" with long-range artillery and missiles, state media reported on Monday (Sep 14).

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the drill took place on Saturday and involved combined units at all levels of the Korean People's Army.

South Korea had reported that North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles Saturday from the Wonsan area toward the East Sea, also known as Sea of Japan.

That came a day after South Korea concluded five days of joint maritime drills with the United States and Japan that were focused on the North.

The KCNA report did not say where the drill took place, but said it used "new combat systems such as attack drones of various kinds, tactical cruise missiles, large-caliber thermal-pressure multiple rocket launchers and tactical ballistic missiles".

The weapons "demonstrated the huge destructive power of concentration fire by hitting the targets with 100 per cent hit accuracy", KCNA said.

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Source: AFP/fh

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