North Korea says South Korea is 'hostile state' under constitution

SEOUL: North Korea has designated South Korea a "hostile state", its state media said on Thursday (Oct 17), confirming that its national assembly had amended the country's constitution in line with their leader's vow to drop unification as a national goal.

The North's KCNA news agency reported road and rail links with South Korea were now completely blocked off after blasting large sections of them on Tuesday as legitimate action taken against a hostile state as defined by its constitution.

Sixty-metre long sections of the road and railway on its side of the border that had been laid as crossings were now completely blocked as part of a "phased complete separation of its territory" from the South, it said.

"This is an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution which clearly defines the ROK as a hostile state," KCNA said, using South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

South Korea has said its policy was to continue to pursue national unification but respond with force if North Korea mounts any aggression.