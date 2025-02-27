Logo
East Asia

North Korea has sent more troops to Russia, reports citing Seoul's spy agency say
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows a military parade to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Apr 25, 2022. (File photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

27 Feb 2025 11:03AM
SEOUL: North Korea has deployed additional troops to Russia, but the scale of the contingent was not immediately known, South Korean media reported on Thursday (Feb 27), citing the country's intelligence agency.

The additional troops have been sent to the battlegrounds in Russia's Kursk region, the reports said. Russian forces are fighting Ukrainian troops who thrust across the border into the western Russia region.

The spokesperson's office at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.

North Korea has deployed more than 11,000 troops to Russia to fight in the Ukraine war, the NIS has previously said. Ukraine and Western experts say Russian forces have also used North Korean weapons.

North Korea has not formally acknowledged its military support for Russia in the Ukraine war.

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

North Korea Russia Russia-Ukraine war soldiers
