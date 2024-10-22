North Korea sending troops to Ukraine would be 'dangerous' development: US

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United States on Monday (Oct 21) said it would be a dangerous development for North Korea (DPRK) to send troops to support Russia in Ukraine, as Seoul has asserted.

"We have seen reports the DPRK has sent forces and is preparing to send additional soldiers to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia," Robert Wood, US ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council.

"If true, this marks a dangerous and highly concerning development and an obvious deepening of the DPRK-Russia military relationship," Wood said, using the acronym for the North's official name.

"We are consulting with our allies and partners on the implications of such a dramatic move," he added.

Seoul's spy agency said on Friday that North Korea had decided to send a "large-scale" troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, with 1,500 special forces already in Russia's Far East and undergoing training.

The agency estimated the North could send around 12,000 soldiers in total.

The US State Department is "not yet at a point where we're able to confirm those reports and whether they are accurate", deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Monday.

France's UN envoy Nicolas de Riviere told the UN Security Council that the deployment of North Korean soldiers would constitute a further escalation.

He added that Pyongyang's "increasing support for the Russian war effort is very worrying".

The United States and its allies have already voiced concern about North Korea providing weapons to Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.