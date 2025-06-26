North Korea sending more troops to Russia for Ukraine war: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea will send more troops to Russia to assist in its war against Ukraine, possibly as early as July, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday (Jun 26), citing information from Seoul's spy agency.

The confirmation comes just a week after Sergei Shoigu, head of Russia's Security Council, said North Korea would send military builders and sappers to help restore Russia's Kursk region during his visit to Pyongyang.

"North Korea is continuing to send troops and supply weapons to Russia, and we see its support has played a significant role in Moscow's efforts to retake Kursk," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after a briefing from the spy agency.

"After dispatching 11,000 personnel in October last year, Russia has already announced a second deployment of 4,000 troops, and a further 6,000 construction troops to assist in rebuilding Kursk," said Lee.

According to the National Intelligence Service's assessments, the additional deployment "could take place as early as July or August".

Evidence for this is that, during previous deployments, Shoigu visited Pyongyang roughly a month in advance, said Lee, along with "recent reports that North Korea has begun selecting personnel for dispatch, as indicators that preparations are already underway".