What comes next for North Korea soldiers transferred from Ukraine to South Korea?

SEOUL: Two North Korean soldiers captured while fighting for Russia against Ukraine are now in South Korea, raising questions over how they will be investigated, protected and resettled, and the legal basis for their transfer.

Here is what could happen next:

WHAT PROCESS WILL THE SOLDIERS UNDERGO?

The soldiers are expected to undergo questioning and security screening before the South Korean authorities decide whether to grant them protection and begin the resettlement process.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday (Sep 28) that their cases would be reviewed under relevant laws and past practices, suggesting that the North Korean Defectors Protection and Settlement Support Act would apply.

Under the law, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) investigates applicants in temporary protective custody, verifying their identities, reasons for leaving North Korea and security-related matters.

The investigation and temporary protection may last up to 90 days, with a possible extension in unavoidable circumstances.

The soldiers’ military backgrounds and firsthand knowledge of North Korea’s deployment to Russia could result in more extensive debriefing.

Those granted protection usually receive resettlement training before entering South Korean society.

Yu Yong-weon, an opposition lawmaker who met the soldiers in Ukraine in February 2025, said they had served in North Korean special forces and could provide information on Pyongyang's training, military capabilities and participation in the war.