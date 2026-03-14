North Korea fires possible missile towards sea during US-South Korea drills

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired a projectile towards the sea on Saturday (Mar 14), South Korea and Japan said, with Tokyo saying it may have been a ballistic missile, while the US and South Korea conducted military drills.

The projectile was fired toward the sea off North Korea's east coast, the South Korean military said in a brief message to reporters. It gave no further details. Japan's coast guard said the projectile appeared to have fallen into the sea.

It appeared to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported, citing defence ministry sources.

Seoul and Washington five days earlier launched the major drills, which they say are purely defensive, aimed at testing readiness against military threats from North Korea.

Nuclear-armed North Korea frequently displays its anger and objections to such exercises, saying they are "dress rehearsals" for armed aggression against it by the allies.

On Thursday, South Korea's prime minister met US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss ways to reopen dialogue with the North, which has been suspended since 2019.