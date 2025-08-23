North Korea says South Korea troops fired warning shots near border

'DELIBERATE PROVOCATION'

The last border confrontation between the arch-rivals was in early April when South Korea's military fired warning shots after around 10 North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border.



Those troops were spotted in the demilitarised zone between the two countries, parts of which are heavily mined and overgrown.



North Korea's military announced last October it was moving to totally shut off the southern border, saying it had sent a telephone message to US forces to "prevent any misjudgment and accidental conflict".



Shortly after, it blew up sections of the unused but deeply symbolic roads and railroad tracks that connect the North to the South.



Ko warned that North Korea's army would retaliate against any interference with its efforts to permanently seal the border.



"If the act of restraining or obstructing the project unrelated to the military character persists, our army will regard it as deliberate military provocation and take corresponding countermeasure," he said.