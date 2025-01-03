North Korea says South in 'political chaos' over Yoon arrest bid

SEOUL: North Korean state media on Friday (Jan 3) said South Korea was in "chaos" and paralysed politically over an attempt by investigators to execute an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The report from the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) was a rare commentary about the South's political turmoil in recent weeks and included no quoted officials.

Yoon issued a short-lived martial law decree last month, leading to his impeachment, and he now faces arrest, imprisonment or, at worst, the death penalty.

Investigators entered his presidential residence on Friday morning in a bid to execute an arrest warrant but were engaged in a standoff with his security detail.

"In puppet South Korea, an unprecedented impeachment took place following the Dec 3 martial law incident," KCNA wrote.

"A detention warrant was issued for the president, paralysing state affairs and further deepening social and political chaos."