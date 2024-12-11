North Korea state media says South Korea 'in chaos' after martial law

SEOUL: South Korea is in "chaos" after President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law, North Korean state media said on Wednesday (Dec 11) in its first comments on the political upheaval.

Yoon suspended civilian rule on Tuesday last week and sent special forces and helicopters to parliament before lawmakers forced him to rescind the decree in a country assumed to be a stable democracy.

"The shocking incident of the puppet Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing impeachment and a governance crisis, suddenly declaring a martial law decree and unhesitatingly wielding the guns and knives of its fascist dictatorship wrought chaos across South Korea," North Korean state media said in a commentary.

"The international community is sternly watching, with assessments that the martial law incident exposed vulnerabilities in South Korean society," it added.

"Commentators described Yoon's abrupt declaration of martial law as a desperate move and that Yoon Suk Yeol's political life could face an early end."