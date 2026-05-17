North Korean women footballers land in South Korea ahead of rare match

INCHEON: A North Korean women's football team landed in South Korea on Sunday (May 17), marking the first visit by a sports team from the isolated country to its southern neighbour in eight years, to play in the Asian Champions League semi-finals.

Naegohyang Women's FC - which means "My Hometown" in Korean - emerged from South Korea's Incheon International Airport near Seoul surrounded by throngs of reporters and supporters holding welcome signs.

A total of 39 North Korean players and staff, dressed in identical dark jackets and skirts and wheeling pink suitcases, were greeted by dozens of people from South Korean civic groups holding welcome signs.

"We welcome you!" they said as the players walked past along a cordoned-off route under heavy security presence.

The players swiftly boarded a bus, which departed the airport under police escort.

"I came here today to welcome the Naegohyang team players, who are visiting South Korea for the first time in eight years," civic group member Choi Young-ok told AFP.

But she cautioned against having lofty hopes that the event would improve relations between the two Koreas.

"While I do hope it will help, I don't think this match alone will solve anything significant unless the fundamental issues between the two sides are addressed," she said, without elaborating.

"A sports match is just a sports match," she added.