Binance’s US$6b crypto heist: Five things to know about North Korea’s TraderTraitor hackers

SEOUL: North Korea’s TraderTraitor hacking group has been blamed by US authorities for stealing more than US$6 billion in virtual assets from Binance, in what is believed to be the largest crypto heist in history.

The Oct 29 attack is the latest in a string of high-profile cyber thefts linked to Pyongyang, which has built a formidable hacking operation, generating funds believed to help finance its weapons programme.

Here are five things to know about the group and its place in North Korea’s cyber warfare programme:

WHO ARE THEY?

TraderTraitor is the name given to a North Korean hacking operation linked to the broader Lazarus Group, which gained notoriety in 2014 when it hacked Sony Pictures in retaliation for The Interview, a satirical film that mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pyongyang has invested heavily in developing its cyber capabilities since at least the mid-1990s, building a formidable force that South Korean intelligence estimated in 2024 comprised around 8,400 personnel.

“North Korea has built a capable cyber force, funnelling many of the country’s top students into computer science and IT training,” the FBI said on its website.

Much of the hacking activity is known to have been directed by Pyongyang’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, its primary foreign intelligence agency.

“The top two students in my class were recruited to the hacking unit,” South Korean MP Park Choong-kwon, who studied at the North’s elite National Defense University before his defection, told AFP in a 2024 interview.