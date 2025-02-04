North Korea troops not in combat in Russia's Kursk since mid-Jan: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korean soldiers previously fighting alongside Russia's army on the Kursk front line appear not to have been engaged in combat since mid-January, South Korea's spy agency told AFP on Tuesday (Feb 4), after Ukraine claimed they had been withdrawn following heavy losses.

"Since mid-January, it appears that the North Korean troops deployed to the Kursk region of Russia have not engaged in combat," South Korea's National Intelligence Service said.

"One reason for this may be the occurrence of many casualties, but the exact details are still being monitored," it added in a statement.

Ukraine's military said on Friday that it believed North Korean soldiers deployed to the front line in Kursk had been "withdrawn" after suffering heavy losses.

Western, South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence agencies say Pyongyang deployed more than 10,000 troops to support Russian forces fighting in its western Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a shock cross-border offensive in August.

Neither Pyongyang nor Moscow have officially confirmed the troop deployment, but the two countries signed an agreement, including a mutual defence element, when Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to the nuclear-armed North last year.

Kyiv captured dozens of border settlements in the operation - the first time a foreign army had crossed into Russian territory since World War II - in an embarrassing setback for the Kremlin.

The North Korean deployment was supposed to reinforce Russia's army and help it expel Ukraine's troops, but nearly six months on, Ukraine still holds swathes of Russian territory.