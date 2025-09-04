North Korea wipes traces of Kim Jong Un after Beijing meeting with Putin

SEOUL: After Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, North Korean staffers carefully wiped off items touched by the country's supreme leader, in what analysts say is part of a suite of security measures to counter foreign spies.

Even with the appearance of budding friendship between Kim and Putin, footage on Wednesday (Sep 3) showed the reclusive state's extraordinary measures to conceal any clues about Kim's health.

In a post on Telegram, Kremlin reporter Alexander Yunashev shared video of Kim's two staff members meticulously cleaning the room in the Chinese capital where Kim and Putin met for more than two hours.

The chair's backrest and armrests were scrubbed and a coffee table next to Kim's chair was also cleaned. Kim's drinking glass was also removed.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"After the negotiations were over, the staff accompanying the head of the DPRK carefully destroyed all traces of Kim's presence," the reporter said, referring to North Korea.

After talks in the room, Kim and Putin left for a tea meeting and bid a warm farewell to each other.