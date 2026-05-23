North Korean women crowned Asian club champions in South

SUWON, South Korea: The first North Korean sports team to visit the South in eight years said they were ready to take on the world after winning the Asian Women's Champions League on Saturday (May 23).

Naegohyang Women's FC beat Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza 1-0 in the final in the South Korean city of Suwon, thanks to captain Kim Kyong Yong's goal just before half-time.

Naegohyang's win means they will appear at next year's FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which features the champions of each of the six continental confederations, with the final four games in Miami.

Women's football is one of the strongest international sports for diplomatically isolated and impoverished North Korea, with their national sides regularly competing at the highest levels in Asia and globally.

Naegohyang coach Ri Yu Il thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his "warm love, care and trust" before looking forward to locking horns with the world's best teams.

"Today, as we face a historic moment advancing into the world as the top team in Asia, the emotions and passion we feel are simply indescribable," he said.

"The trophy ceremony has already concluded and now we face the task of confronting various new challenges ahead of us."