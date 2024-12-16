North Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'

SEOUL: North Korean state media on Monday (Dec 16) decried the South's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol as a "ringleader of rebellion", its first reaction to his removal from office over a short-lived martial law decree.

Pyongyang has been relatively tight-lipped over South Korea's political turmoil, which culminated Saturday in the country's parliament voting to impeach him over "insurrection".

Yoon has been suspended while South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates the impeachment, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo serving as interim leader.

As of Saturday, the court had 180 days to rule on Yoon's future.

The court's acting head, Moon Hyung-bae, has said he will convene a meeting of its judges at 10am on Monday to plan a timetable for the case.

Also on Monday, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Yoon had attempted to shift responsibility for the "foolish emergency martial law declaration" onto opposition parties.

"The investigation into puppet Yoon Suk Yeol, the ringleader of the rebellion, and his accomplices is underway," KCNA said.

"The puppet Constitutional Court will finally decide" on whether to remove Yoon, it added.

North Korean state media often refers to the South's leaders and institutions as being a "puppet" of its treaty ally, the United States.

KCNA previously described the South as being "in chaos" over the martial law order.

Relations between the two Koreas have been at one of their lowest points in years, with the North launching a flurry of ballistic missiles in violation of UN sanctions.