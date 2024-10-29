North Korean foreign minister arrives in Russia: Agencies

MOSCOW: North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Russia on Tuesday (Oct 29) for an official visit after South Korea and the United States claimed Pyongyang had sent thousands of troops to train in Russia.

Choe flew into the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, TASS state news agency reported, citing a diplomatic source, who said that "tomorrow she will be in Moscow".

Russian news agencies reported Choe would hold talks with Russian officials but did not say with whom.

Washington has said North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia who will probably fight in Ukraine, a deployment Seoul has described as a "significant security threat".

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not denied North Korean troops are in the country.

Traditional allies Russia and North Korea have recently boosted ties, with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un making a rare overseas trip to meet Putin in Russia's Far East last September.

Putin signed a mutual defence treaty with Kim in Pyongyang in June while making his first visit to the isolated nation in 24 years.

Choe has already visited Russia in January and September this year.

The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said Choe's latest visit came after the countries' leaders agreed to step up "strategic dialogue" at their June meeting.