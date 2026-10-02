North Korean leader's sister calls Seoul 'despicable' after DMZ apology demand

SEOUL: Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, called South Korea "despicable" on Friday (Sep 2) after Seoul demanded an apology over a demilitarised zone blast that wounded three of its soldiers.

Pyongyang this week denied being behind a landmine blast that caused severe injuries to three soldiers last month inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), the heavily mined buffer dividing the two Koreas since their 1953 armistice.

South Korea's military demanded an official apology this week, calling the incident "a clear violation of the Armistice Agreement".

In the first public response from Pyongyang, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korea "even called for an apology" and added it is "really despicable".

The powerful North Korean figure's statement could dampen any hopes of smoother relations between the neighbours after South Korea's dovish President Lee Jae Myung had urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue despite his military's call for an apology.

Seoul and Pyongyang remain technically at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

Since 2024, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un designated South Korea as his country's "principal enemy," Pyongyang's military has laid mines and built anti-tank barriers along the frontier as part of efforts to permanently seal it off.

The North Korean mines were believed to have been laid as part of Pyongyang's border fortification work, according to South Korea's defence minister Kang Shin-chul.

The US-led United Nations Command, which oversees the Korean War armistice and the southern side of the DMZ, also said Wednesday it had found an active North Korean anti-personnel mine on the South Korean side of the border.