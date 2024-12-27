North Korean soldier captured in Russia-Ukraine war: Seoul

SEOUL: South Korea's spy agency said on Friday (Dec 27) it had confirmed that a North Korean soldier sent to back Russia's war against Ukraine had been captured by Ukrainian forces.

Pyongyang has deployed thousands of troops to reinforce Russia's military, including in the Kursk border region where Ukraine mounted a shock border incursion in August.

"Through real-time information sharing with an allied country's intelligence agency, it has been confirmed that one injured North Korean soldier has been captured," South Korea's National Intelligence Service said in a statement.

The soldier was captured by the Ukrainian army, a South Korean intelligence source told AFP, adding that the location where he was seized was not known.

Friday's confirmation came days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that nearly 3,000 North Korean soldiers had been "killed or wounded" so far as they joined Russian troops in combat.