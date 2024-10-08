North Korean soldiers 'highly likely' killed in Ukraine: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korean soldiers are likely fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian troops, with some believed already killed and more expected to be sent, Seoul's defence chief said on Tuesday (Oct 8).

Ukrainian media reported this weekend that six North Korean military officers were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-occupied territory near Donetsk on Oct 3.

Seoul's defence minister, Kim Yong-hyun, told lawmakers Tuesday that it was "highly likely, considering various circumstances" that the report was true.

"We assess that the occurrence of casualties among North Korean officers and soldiers in Ukraine is highly likely, considering various circumstances," he said.

North Korea is expected to send more regular soldiers to support Russia's war effort, he added.

"The issue of deploying regular troops is highly likely due to the mutual agreements that resemble a military alliance between Russia and North Korea," Kim said.