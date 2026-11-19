SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected construction sites in South Hamgyong Province on Tuesday (Nov 17) and Wednesday, as well as a naval university, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

His visits came as some analysts speculated he might meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen this week.

During Wednesday's visit to the Kim Jong Suk Naval University, Kim said its importance was "remarkably increasing" and that the navy "is evolving into the high-tech service and multi-functional combined army branch."

Kim, who also cited a changing security environment and mounting challenges, has repeatedly stressed the importance of naval forces and the modernisation of the navy.

Earlier this month, he inspected the construction of a naval base and a new warship, believed by analysts to be its latest cruiser.

North Korea has not given any public response to Trump's remark on Monday that he might meet Kim in China this week.