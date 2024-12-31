Logo
East Asia

North Korea's Kim vows to further solidify Russia ties in letter to Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a gala concert in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Jun 19, 2024. (Photo: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS)

31 Dec 2024 12:55PM
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to solidify the country's comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in his letter to President Vladimir Putin on Monday, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday (Dec 31).

In the message, Kim sent New Year greetings to Putin and all Russians, including their troops and expressed his willingness to further step up bilateral ties, which he said the two leaders have elevated to a new height this year, through new projects, KCNA said.

Kim "wished that the New Year 2025 would be recorded as the first year of victory in the 21st century when the Russian army and people would defeat neo-Nazism and achieve a great victory," KCNA said.

Kim and Putin signed a mutual defence treaty at a summit in June, which calls for each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.

North Korea has since dispatched tens of thousands of troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, and Seoul and Washington said that more than a thousand of them have been killed or wounded.

Source: Reuters/ec

