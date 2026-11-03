North Korea’s latest provocations look familiar, but the dynamics have changed: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Tensions between North and South Korea have been running high in recent weeks - with a fresh wave of weapons tests and cross-border disputes fuelling concerns about the risk of an unintended military confrontation that could spiral into a wider conflict.

Relations between the two Koreas have entered a “fundamentally different phase”, experts told CNA.

“We are not in a conventional cycle of provocations, but nor is the situation fundamentally more dangerous than it has been in the recent past,” said Christopher Green, senior consultant on the Korean Peninsula at International Crisis Group (ICG).

Lami Kim, Korea Chair in advanced technologies, national security and defence at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) believes “neither side wants a war, which will be hugely costly for both”.

But heightened tensions also “create a risk that events could spiral out of control”, Kim said.

“With Pyongyang seemingly determined not to engage with Seoul, the absence of reliable communication channels increases the danger that a minor incident or miscalculation could escalate into war.”